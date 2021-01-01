Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 3 vs Galaxy Note 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 3
Xiaomi Black Shark 3
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3
  • Comes with 1220 mAh larger battery capacity: 4720 vs 3500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 430K)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 909 and 707 points
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 12W
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (780 against 607 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 3
vs
Galaxy Note 10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 91.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 97.1%
PWM 227 Hz 236 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 3
607 nits
Galaxy Note 10 +29%
780 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 3
83.6%
Galaxy Note 10 +9%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 3 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 587 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 3 +24%
3143
Galaxy Note 10
2542
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3 +54%
664065
Galaxy Note 10
430976
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (6th and 76th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Joy UI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size 20 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4720 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.6
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Black Shark 3
80.6 dB
Galaxy Note 10
80.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 August 2019
Release date May 2020 August 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 962 USD
SAR (head) - 0.21 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 3. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Apple iPhone 11
2. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Xiaomi Mi 10
3. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
4. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
5. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Apple iPhone 11
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Apple iPhone XS
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish