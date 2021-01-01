Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 3 vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4720 vs 3400 mAh
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 392K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 909 and 697 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 39% higher pixel density (551 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (814 against 607 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Black Shark 3
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 88.08%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 98.1%
PWM 227 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 3
607 nits
Galaxy S10 +34%
814 nits
Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 3
83.6%
Galaxy S10 +5%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 3 and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 587 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 3 +30%
909
Galaxy S10
697
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 3 +53%
3143
Galaxy S10
2050
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3 +69%
664065
Galaxy S10
392673
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Joy UI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 20 GB 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4720 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 65 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 3
n/a
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 3
n/a
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 3
n/a
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Black Shark 3
80.6 dB
Galaxy S10 +9%
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 February 2019
Release date May 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 862 USD
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 3. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10.

