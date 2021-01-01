Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4720 vs 3400 mAh
- 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 392K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 909 and 697 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 39% higher pixel density (551 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (814 against 607 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|551 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|88.08%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|98.1%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|222 gramm (7.83 oz)
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 3 +30%
909
697
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 3 +53%
3143
2050
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3 +69%
664065
392673
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (6th and 98th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Joy UI 12
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|20 GB
|9.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4720 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 42 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
21:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7744 x 5184
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|May 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 862 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.48 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.59 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 3. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1