Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3
- Comes with 720 mAh larger battery capacity: 4720 vs 4000 mAh
- Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 584K)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (854 against 607 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
96
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
88
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|421 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|87.2%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|-
|PWM
|227 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|222 gramm (7.83 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Gray, Pink, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G78 MP14
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
909
Galaxy S21 +12%
1015
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3143
Galaxy S21 +2%
3199
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3 +14%
664065
584432
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (6th and 29th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|Joy UI 12
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4720 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 42 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|1:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
27:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 1.1x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2L2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7744 x 5184
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3.24"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|January 2021
|Release date
|May 2020
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 937 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1