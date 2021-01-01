Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 3 vs Galaxy S21 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21

Xiaomi Black Shark 3
Samsung Galaxy S21

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3
  • Comes with 720 mAh larger battery capacity: 4720 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 584K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (854 against 607 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 3
vs
Galaxy S21

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 421 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 87.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 227 Hz -
Response time 8.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 3
607 nits
Galaxy S21 +41%
854 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Gray, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 3
83.6%
Galaxy S21 +4%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 3 and Samsung Galaxy S21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 3
909
Galaxy S21 +12%
1015
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 3
3143
Galaxy S21 +2%
3199
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3 +14%
664065
Galaxy S21
584432
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (6th and 29th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM Joy UI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4720 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:13 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 3
n/a
Galaxy S21
10:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 3
n/a
Galaxy S21
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 3
n/a
Galaxy S21
27:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2L2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 January 2021
Release date May 2020 February 2021
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 937 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.

