Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G VS Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (799 against 616 nits)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 655K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 85.3% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.6% - PWM 227 Hz - Response time 8.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Black Shark 3 616 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G +30% 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Metal Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Black Shark 3 83.6% Galaxy S21 FE 5G +2% 85.3%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12 ROM Joy UI 12 One UI 4.0 OS size 20 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7744 x 5184 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Black Shark 3 80.8 dB Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2020 January 2022 Release date May 2020 January 2022 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.