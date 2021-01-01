Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.