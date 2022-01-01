Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 VS Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Samsung Galaxy S22 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 4720 vs 3700 mAh

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 111% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 613 nits)

36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 652K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 87.4% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.6% - PWM 227 Hz - Response time 8.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Black Shark 3 613 nits Galaxy S22 +111% 1294 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Black Shark 3 83.6% Galaxy S22 +5% 87.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 3 and Samsung Galaxy S22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 2200 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU clock 587 MHz 1300 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Black Shark 3 910 Galaxy S22 +29% 1176 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Black Shark 3 3189 Galaxy S22 +13% 3591 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Black Shark 3 652672 Galaxy S22 +36% 890211 CPU 186088 221779 GPU 241952 378872 Memory 95317 147967 UX 129653 149643 Total score 652672 890211 3DMark Wild Life Performance Black Shark 3 3812 Galaxy S22 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 22 FPS - Graphics score 3812 - PCMark 3.0 score 10512 - AnTuTu 9 Rating (94th and 9th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12 ROM Joy UI 12 One UI 4.1 OS size 20 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4720 mAh 3700 mAh Charge power 65 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes Full charging time 0:42 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 - Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 7744 x 5184 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Black Shark 3 80.8 dB Galaxy S22 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2020 February 2022 Release date May 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) - 0.21 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.