Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.