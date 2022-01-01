Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs 12 Pro VS Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Xiaomi 12 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 652K)

Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (972 against 613 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Price Xiaomi 12 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 521 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 89.6% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.6% 99.8% PWM 227 Hz 367 Hz Response time 8.5 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Black Shark 3 613 nits 12 Pro +59% 972 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Black Shark 3 83.6% 12 Pro +7% 89.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 3 and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730 GPU clock 587 MHz 818 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Black Shark 3 910 12 Pro +36% 1242 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Black Shark 3 3189 12 Pro +22% 3887 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Black Shark 3 652672 12 Pro +54% 1008340 CPU 186088 - GPU 241952 - Memory 95317 - UX 129653 - Total score 652672 1008340 3DMark Wild Life Performance Black Shark 3 3812 12 Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 22 FPS - Graphics score 3812 - PCMark 3.0 score 10512 - AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (94th and 2nd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12 ROM Joy UI 12 MIUI 13 OS size 20 GB 26.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4720 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 65 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 115° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7744 x 5184 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Black Shark 3 80.8 dB 12 Pro +4% 84.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2020 December 2021 Release date May 2020 December 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.