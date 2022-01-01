Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 3 vs 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs 12 Pro

Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 3
VS
Ксиаоми 12 Pro
Xiaomi Black Shark 3
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 652K)
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (972 against 613 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 3
vs
12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 89.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.8%
PWM 227 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 3
613 nits
12 Pro +59%
972 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 3
83.6%
12 Pro +7%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 3 and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730
GPU clock 587 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 3
910
12 Pro +36%
1242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 3
3189
12 Pro +22%
3887
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Black Shark 3
652672
12 Pro +54%
1008340
CPU 186088 -
GPU 241952 -
Memory 95317 -
UX 129653 -
Total score 652672 1008340
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 22 FPS -
Graphics score 3812 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10512 -
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (94th and 2nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12
ROM Joy UI 12 MIUI 13
OS size 20 GB 26.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4720 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 65 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Black Shark 3
80.8 dB
12 Pro +4%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 December 2021
Release date May 2020 December 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Apple iPhone XR
2. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Xiaomi Mi 10
3. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
4. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
5. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
6. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro
8. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
9. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
10. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Xiaomi 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish