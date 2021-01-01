Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 3S vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 3S vs Apple iPhone 11

Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 3S
Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on July 31, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1619 mAh larger battery capacity: 4729 vs 3110 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 513K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (639 against 494 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 3S
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 3S
494 nits
iPhone 11 +29%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Black Shark 3S +6%
83.6%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 3S and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 3S
907
iPhone 11 +44%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 3S
316
iPhone 11 +989%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3S +29%
664272
iPhone 11
513644

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM Joy UI 12 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4729 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 38 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 3S
n/a
iPhone 11
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 3S
n/a
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 3S
n/a
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 20 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2020 September 2019
Release date August 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 675 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 3S. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

