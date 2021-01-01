Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 3S vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 3S vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 3S
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а 5G
Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on July 31, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (614K versus 264K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Comes with 844 mAh larger battery capacity: 4729 vs 3885 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (683 against 497 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 54 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 3S
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 6.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 3S
497 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +37%
683 nits

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 3S
83.6%
Pixel 4a 5G +1%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 3S and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 620
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 3S
318
Pixel 4a 5G +458%
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3S +133%
614800
Pixel 4a 5G
264263
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM Joy UI 12 Stock Android
OS size - 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4729 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 38 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 107°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 20 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2020 September 2020
Release date August 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 675 USD ~ 450 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Black Shark 3S is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
