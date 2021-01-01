Xiaomi Black Shark 3S vs Huawei P40
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on July 31, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 929 mAh larger battery capacity: 4729 vs 3800 mAh
- 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (665K versus 484K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (584 against 495 nits)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|86.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|129.7%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|222 gramm (7.83 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 3S +18%
908
772
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
315
Huawei P40 +891%
3121
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3S +37%
665012
484772
AnTuTu Android Ranking (7th and 51st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|Joy UI 12
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4729 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 38 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:38 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
22:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7744 x 5184
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|20 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 675 USD
|~ 625 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 3S. But if the camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40.
