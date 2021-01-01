Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on July 31, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.