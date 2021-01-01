Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 3S vs Galaxy Note 20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 3S vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 3S
Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on July 31, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Comes with 429 mAh larger battery capacity: 4729 vs 4300 mAh
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (665K versus 514K)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (618 against 495 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 3S
vs
Galaxy Note 20

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 6.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 3S
495 nits
Galaxy Note 20 +25%
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 3S
83.6%
Galaxy Note 20 +7%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 3S and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 587 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2400 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3S +29%
665012
Galaxy Note 20
514465

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM Joy UI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size - 35 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4729 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 65 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 38 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 20 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2020 August 2020
Release date August 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 675 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.359 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.366 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 3S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Black Shark 3S
2. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Black Shark 3S
3. Asus ROG Phone 3 vs Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
4. Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL vs Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
5. ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G vs Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
6. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20
7. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Note 20
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Note 20
10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Note 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish