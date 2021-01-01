Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 3S vs Black Shark 2 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 3S vs Shark 2 Pro

Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 3S
Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
VS
Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 2 Про
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on July 31, 2020, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 729 mAh larger battery capacity: 4729 vs 4000 mAh
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 455K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (494 against 428 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 3S
vs
Black Shark 2 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 81.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 3S +15%
494 nits
Black Shark 2 Pro
428 nits

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Blue, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 3S and Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 587 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3S +46%
664272
Black Shark 2 Pro
455353
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (4th and 66th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Joy UI 12 Joy UI 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4729 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 38 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 20 mm 20 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2020 July 2019
Release date August 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 675 USD ~ 600 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 3S. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL and Black Shark 3S
2. nubia Red Magic 5G and Black Shark 3S
3. Mi 10 Pro and Black Shark 2 Pro
4. Mi 10 and Black Shark 2 Pro
5. P40 Pro and Black Shark 2 Pro
6. Black Shark 2 and Black Shark 2 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish