Xiaomi Black Shark 3S vs Shark 2 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on July 31, 2020, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 729 mAh larger battery capacity: 4729 vs 4000 mAh
- 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 455K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (494 against 428 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Weighs 17 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|83.6%
|81.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|222 gramm (7.83 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White, Black, Blue, Orange, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 3S +4%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
316
Black Shark 2 Pro +853%
3012
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3S +46%
664272
455353
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (4th and 66th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Joy UI 12
|Joy UI 11
Battery
|Capacity
|4729 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 38 min)
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:38 hr
|1:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7744 x 5184
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|20 mm
|20 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2020
|July 2019
|Release date
|August 2020
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 675 USD
|~ 600 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 3S. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro.
