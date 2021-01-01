Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 3S vs Black Shark 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 3S vs Shark 3 Pro

Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 3S
Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
VS
Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 3 Про
Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on July 31, 2020, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 580K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 31 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (582 against 494 nits)
  • 23% higher pixel density (484 vs 395 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 3S
vs
Black Shark 3 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 7.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 484 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 362 Hz
Response time - 19 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 3S
494 nits
Black Shark 3 Pro +18%
582 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 177.8 mm (7 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 83.3 mm (3.28 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 10.1 mm (0.4 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 253 gramm (8.92 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 3S and Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3S +14%
664272
Black Shark 3 Pro
580473
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (4th and 19th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM Joy UI 12 JoyUI 11
OS size - 37 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4729 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 38 min) Yes (100% in 38 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 7744 x 5184
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 20 mm 20 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2020 March 2020
Release date August 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 675 USD ~ 662 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (61.5%)
5 (38.5%)
Total votes: 13

Related comparisons

1. Black Shark 3S or ROG Phone 3
2. Black Shark 3S or nubia Red Magic 5G
3. Black Shark 3 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. Black Shark 3 Pro or Poco X2
5. Black Shark 3 Pro or ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
6. Black Shark 3 Pro or nubia Red Magic 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish