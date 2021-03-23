Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro
- Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (1321 against 816 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 19 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
- 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (732K versus 451K)
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|239 gramm (8.43 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1139
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3565
ROG Phone 5 +6%
3765
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
451955
ROG Phone 5 +62%
732114
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Joy UI 12.5
|ROG UI
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 19 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:19 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
22:36 hr
Talk (3G)
31:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|125°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|35 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|March 2021
|Launch price
|-
|~ 1000 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 5. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro.
