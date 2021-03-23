Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 4 Pro vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro vs Huawei Honor 20

Ксиаоми Black Shark 4 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 430K)
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3750 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (596 against 453 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 4 Pro
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 35.4 ms
Contrast - 875:1
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 4 Pro +32%
596 nits
Honor 20
453 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 4 Pro +2%
85.8%
Honor 20
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 4 Pro +66%
1118
Honor 20
672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 4 Pro +50%
3550
Honor 20
2364
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Black Shark 4 Pro +90%
818396
Honor 20
430768
AnTuTu 9 Rating (3rd and 169th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Joy UI 12.5 Magic 4.0
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 120 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 19 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 May 2019
Release date March 2021 June 2019
Launch price ~ 595 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
