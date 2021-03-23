Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.