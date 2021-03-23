Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 4 Pro vs Galaxy M52 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Ксиаоми Black Shark 4 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1111 and 752 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Weighs 47 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 4 Pro
vs
Galaxy M52 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 840 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Joy UI 12.5 One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 19 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:19 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2021
Release date March 2021 October 2021
Launch price ~ 595 USD ~ 404 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro. It has a better performance and connectivity.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

