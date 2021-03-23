Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1111 and 752 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Weighs 47 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|86.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 4 Pro +48%
1111
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 4 Pro +30%
3546
2731
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
814121
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Joy UI 12.5
|One UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 19 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:19 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|October 2021
|Launch price
|~ 595 USD
|~ 404 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro. It has a better performance and connectivity.
