Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G VS Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (1303 against 799 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (827K versus 747K)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The phone is 9-months newer

Reverse charging feature

Weighs 43 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Display Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Black Shark 4 Pro +63% 1303 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G 799 nits

Design and build Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Black Shark 4 Pro +1% 85.8% Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Joy UI 12.5 One UI 4.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date March 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro.