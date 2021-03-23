Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 4 vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 4 vs Google Pixel 6

Ксиаоми Black Shark 4
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6
Xiaomi Black Shark 4
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (96 vs 86 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (843 against 689 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 4
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.8%
PWM 162 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 4
689 nits
Pixel 6 +22%
843 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 4 +3%
85.8%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 4 and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 675 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 4 +19%
3442
Pixel 6
2894
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Black Shark 4 +4%
699490
Pixel 6
671658
AnTuTu Android Rating (48th and 65th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Joy UI 12.5 Stock Android
OS size 18 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 19 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 4 +10%
13:59 hr
Pixel 6
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 4
15:59 hr
Pixel 6 +30%
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 4 +5%
22:16 hr
Pixel 6
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Black Shark 4
82 dB
Pixel 6 +5%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2021
Release date March 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 4. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro or Xiaomi Black Shark 4
2. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max or Xiaomi Black Shark 4
3. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Xiaomi Black Shark 4
4. Asus ROG Phone 3 or Xiaomi Black Shark 4
5. Asus ROG Phone 5 or Xiaomi Black Shark 4
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro or Google Pixel 6
8. Apple iPhone 13 or Google Pixel 6
9. OnePlus 9 or Google Pixel 6
10. Google Pixel 5 or Google Pixel 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish