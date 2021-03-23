Xiaomi Black Shark 4 vs Huawei Honor 20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 430K)
- Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3750 mAh
- Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (682 against 453 nits)
- Shows 8% longer battery life (96 vs 89 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
- Weighs 36 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|98.6%
|PWM
|162 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|35.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|875:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 4 +53%
1028
672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 4 +43%
3383
2364
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Black Shark 4 +62%
698531
430768
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (45th and 169th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Joy UI 12.5
|Magic 4.0
|OS size
|18 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 19 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:19 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 4 +3%
13:59 hr
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 4 +10%
15:59 hr
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
22:16 hr
Honor 20 +45%
32:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|May 2019
|Release date
|March 2021
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 463 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.84 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 is definitely a better buy.
