Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 423K)
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (682 against 442 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 4
vs
Honor X10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.63 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 162 Hz -
Response time 8.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 4 +54%
682 nits
Honor X10
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 4 +1%
85.8%
Honor X10
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 4 and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 675 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 4 +64%
1028
Honor X10
627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 4 +40%
3383
Honor X10
2425
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Black Shark 4 +65%
698531
Honor X10
423123
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM Joy UI 12.5 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 120 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 19 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 4
13:59 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 4
15:59 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 4
22:16 hr
Honor X10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7864 x 5200
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 May 2020
Release date March 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 463 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 is definitely a better buy.

