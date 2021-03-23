Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 4 vs Nova 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 4 vs Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Ксиаоми Black Shark 4
VS
Хуавей Нова 8 Про
Xiaomi Black Shark 4
Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 451K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1028 and 675 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (800 against 682 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 4
vs
Nova 8 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 162 Hz -
Response time 8.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 4
682 nits
Nova 8 Pro +17%
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 4
85.8%
Nova 8 Pro +4%
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 4 and Huawei Nova 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2580 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 675 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 4 +52%
1028
Nova 8 Pro
675
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 4 +33%
3383
Nova 8 Pro
2552
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Black Shark 4 +55%
698531
Nova 8 Pro
451416
AnTuTu 9 Rating (45th and 160th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Joy UI 12.5 EMUI 11
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 19 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 4
13:59 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 4
15:59 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 4
22:16 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 December 2020
Release date March 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 463 USD ~ 569 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
