Xiaomi Black Shark 4 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

Ксиаоми Black Shark 4
VS
Оппо Реалми 9 Про Плас
Xiaomi Black Shark 4
Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (701K versus 505K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (694 against 612 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (117 vs 96 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 7.9x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 8166 and 1028 points
  • Weighs 28 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 4
vs
Realme 9 Pro Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 162 Hz -
Response time 8.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 4 +13%
694 nits
Realme 9 Pro Plus
612 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 4 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 675 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Black Shark 4 +39%
701968
Realme 9 Pro Plus
505899
CPU 187094 -
GPU 245406 -
Memory 118196 -
UX 151875 -
Total score 701968 505899
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 25 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 4294 -
PCMark 3.0 score 15537 -
AnTuTu Phone Scores (64th and 164th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Joy UI 12.5 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 60 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 19 min) Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:49 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 4
13:59 hr
Realme 9 Pro Plus +20%
16:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 4
15:59 hr
Realme 9 Pro Plus +16%
18:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 4
22:16 hr
Realme 9 Pro Plus +24%
27:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 February 2022
Release date March 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 4. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
