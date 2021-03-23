Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.