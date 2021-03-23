Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 4 vs Realme X2 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 4 vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro

VS
Xiaomi Black Shark 4
Oppo Realme X2 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 538K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1028 and 649 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 4
vs
Realme X2 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 162 Hz -
Response time 8.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 4
682 nits
Realme X2 Pro +3%
704 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 4 +1%
85.8%
Realme X2 Pro
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 4 and Oppo Realme X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 675 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 4 +41%
3383
Realme X2 Pro
2397
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Black Shark 4 +30%
698531
Realme X2 Pro
538806
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (45th and 112th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Joy UI 12.5 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 19 min) Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 4 +1%
13:59 hr
Realme X2 Pro
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 4
15:59 hr
Realme X2 Pro +11%
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 4
22:16 hr
Realme X2 Pro +22%
27:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4640 x 3488
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Black Shark 4
82 dB
Realme X2 Pro +11%
91 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2019
Release date March 2021 November 2019
Launch price ~ 463 USD ~ 412 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

