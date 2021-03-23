Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.