Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A70s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.