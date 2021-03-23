Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.