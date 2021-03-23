Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 4 vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 413K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (682 against 614 nits)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 4
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 140.4%
PWM 162 Hz 229 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 4 +11%
682 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
614 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 4 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 675 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Black Shark 4 +69%
698531
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
413570
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (45th and 174th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Joy UI 12.5 One UI 3.1
OS size 18 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 19 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 4
13:59 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +6%
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 4 +2%
15:59 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
15:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 4
22:16 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +22%
27:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 January 2020
Release date March 2021 February 2020
Launch price ~ 463 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 0.29 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 is definitely a better buy.

