Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.