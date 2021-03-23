Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 4 vs Vivo V21 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 4 vs Vivo V21

Ксиаоми Black Shark 4
VS
Виво V21
Xiaomi Black Shark 4
Vivo V21

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 372K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (123 vs 96 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (750 against 682 nits)
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 4
vs
Vivo V21

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 9738%
PWM 162 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 4
682 nits
Vivo V21 +10%
750 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 4 +1%
85.8%
Vivo V21
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 4 and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 675 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 4 +80%
1028
Vivo V21
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 4 +112%
3383
Vivo V21
1597
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Black Shark 4 +88%
698531
Vivo V21
372474
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Joy UI 12.5 Funtouch OS 11.1
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 19 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 4
13:59 hr
Vivo V21 +19%
16:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 4
15:59 hr
Vivo V21 +11%
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 4
22:16 hr
Vivo V21 +50%
33:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Black Shark 4
82 dB
Vivo V21 +12%
91.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2021
Release date March 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 463 USD ~ 313 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

