Xiaomi Black Shark 4 vs 12 Pro VS Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Xiaomi 12 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 701K)

32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)

Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (972 against 694 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 521 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% 99.8% PWM 162 Hz 367 Hz Response time 8.5 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Black Shark 4 694 nits 12 Pro +40% 972 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Black Shark 4 85.8% 12 Pro +4% 89.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 4 and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730 GPU clock 675 MHz 818 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Black Shark 4 1028 12 Pro +21% 1242 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Black Shark 4 3446 12 Pro +13% 3887 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Black Shark 4 701968 12 Pro +44% 1008340 CPU 187094 - GPU 245406 - Memory 118196 - UX 151875 - Total score 701968 1008340 3DMark Wild Life Performance Black Shark 4 4294 12 Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 25 FPS - Graphics score 4294 - PCMark 3.0 score 15537 - AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (64th and 2nd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Joy UI 12.5 MIUI 13 OS size 18 GB 26.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 120 W 120 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 19 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:19 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Black Shark 4 13:59 hr 12 Pro n/a Watching videos (Player) Black Shark 4 15:59 hr 12 Pro n/a Talk (3G) Black Shark 4 22:16 hr 12 Pro n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 115° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 - Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Black Shark 4 82 dB 12 Pro +3% 84.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 December 2021 Release date March 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.