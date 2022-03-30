Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 5 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on March 30, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1092K versus 792K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 1046 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1740 and 1187 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 5 Pro
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 5 Pro +23%
1290 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max
1046 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Black Shark 5 Pro +38%
1092534
iPhone 13 Pro Max
792227
CPU 241049 213823
GPU 446381 317561
Memory 231742 126792
UX 174369 136444
Total score 1092534 792227
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 81%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9552
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM Joy UI 13 15.4
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4650 mAh 4352 mAh
Charge power 120 W 20 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:55 hr
Watching video - 20:14 hr
Gaming - 07:42 hr
Standby - 140 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2021
Release date April 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
20 (69%)
9 (31%)
Total votes: 29

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
