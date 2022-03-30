Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 5 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Ксиаоми Black Shark 5 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 14 Про Макс
Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on March 30, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 327 mAh larger battery capacity: 4650 vs 4323 mAh
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1084K versus 957K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 160% higher peak brightness (1756 against 676 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 89% longer battery life (46:16 vs 24:30 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 5 Pro
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Black Shark 5 Pro
676 nits
iPhone 14 Pro Max +160%
1756 nits

Design and build

Height 163.83 mm (6.45 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.35 mm (3.01 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Black Shark 5 Pro +13%
1084898
iPhone 14 Pro Max
957691
CPU 241049 248623
GPU 446381 408308
Memory 231742 159998
UX 174369 145635
Total score 1084898 957691
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% 82%
Graphics test 58 FPS 58 FPS
Graphics score 9784 9802
PCMark 3.0 score 13516 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 16
ROM Joy UI 13 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4650 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power 120 W 27 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:18 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:54 hr 18:49 hr
Watching video 10:43 hr 20:06 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 06:54 hr
Standby 74 hr 129 hr
General battery life
Black Shark 5 Pro
24:30 hr
iPhone 14 Pro Max +89%
46:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2022
Release date April 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (83.3%)
2 (16.7%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
2. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro and ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
3. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro and Shark 5
4. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 11 Pro Max
5. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
6. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
7. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish