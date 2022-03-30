Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 5 Pro vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on March 30, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1089K versus 988K)
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1166 and 973 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (30:23 vs 24:30 hours)
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4650 mAh
  • Delivers 14% higher peak brightness (774 against 681 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 5 Pro
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 342 Hz
Response time - 11 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Black Shark 5 Pro
681 nits
10 Pro +14%
774 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.83 mm (6.45 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.35 mm (3.01 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 5 Pro
85.8%
10 Pro +5%
90%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 5 Pro +20%
1166
10 Pro
973
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 5 Pro +7%
3657
10 Pro
3423
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Black Shark 5 Pro +10%
1089060
10 Pro
988777
CPU 241049 227709
GPU 446381 430176
Memory 231742 160925
UX 174369 175122
Total score 1089060 988777
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Black Shark 5 Pro +2%
9784
10 Pro
9567
Stability 91% 64%
Graphics test 58 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 9784 9567
PCMark 3.0 score 13516 11656
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Joy UI 13 ColorOS 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4650 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:18 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:54 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 10:43 hr 13:54 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 74 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Black Shark 5 Pro
24:30 hr
10 Pro +24%
30:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 150°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 January 2022
Release date April 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 10 Pro. It has a better display, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.

