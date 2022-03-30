Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 5 Pro vs Realme GT2 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on March 30, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
  • Shows 46% longer battery life (35:40 vs 24:30 hours)
  • 34% higher pixel density (526 vs 394 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4650 mAh
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (775 against 677 nits)
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 5 Pro
Realme GT2 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 526 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.7%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 10 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 5 Pro
677 nits
Realme GT2 Pro +14%
775 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.83 mm (6.45 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.35 mm (3.01 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro and Oppo Realme GT2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Black Shark 5 Pro +5%
1086530
Realme GT2 Pro
1031219
CPU 241049 249768
GPU 446381 448381
Memory 231742 172528
UX 174369 166045
Total score 1086530 1031219
Stability - 64%
Graphics test 59 FPS 57 FPS
PCMark 3.0 score 13549 13334
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Joy UI 13 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4650 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:18 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:54 hr 12:26 hr
Watching video 10:43 hr 16:07 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 05:50 hr
Standby 74 hr 115 hr
General battery life
Black Shark 5 Pro
24:30 hr
Realme GT2 Pro +46%
35:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 150°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 January 2022
Release date April 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro.

