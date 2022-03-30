Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 5 Pro vs 11T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro vs 11T Pro

Ксиаоми Black Shark 5 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
Xiaomi 11T Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on March 30, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1089K versus 778K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (29:32 vs 24:30 hours)
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4650 mAh
  • Delivers 23% higher peek brightness (835 against 679 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 5 Pro
vs
11T Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 490 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Black Shark 5 Pro
679 nits
11T Pro +23%
835 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.83 mm (6.45 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.35 mm (3.01 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 5 Pro +1%
85.8%
11T Pro
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro and Xiaomi 11T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 5 Pro +3%
1170
11T Pro
1132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 5 Pro
3637
11T Pro +5%
3809
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Black Shark 5 Pro +40%
1089084
11T Pro
778729
CPU 241049 205241
GPU 446381 306865
Memory 231742 123253
UX 174369 146272
Total score 1089084 778729
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 59 FPS -
Graphics score 9950 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13549 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (6th and 65th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Joy UI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4650 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (63% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:18 hr 0:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:54 hr 10:27 hr
Watching video 10:43 hr 13:59 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 05:40 hr
Standby 74 hr 87 hr
General battery life
Black Shark 5 Pro
24:30 hr
11T Pro +21%
29:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2021
Release date April 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Black Shark 5 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
2. Black Shark 5 Pro and nubia Red Magic 7
3. Black Shark 5 Pro and Black Shark 5
4. 11T Pro and Poco F3
5. 11T Pro and Galaxy S21 FE 5G
6. 11T Pro and Mi 11 Pro
7. 11T Pro and 12 Pro
8. 11T Pro and Reno 7 Pro 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish