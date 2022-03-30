Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 5 Pro vs Black Shark 4 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro vs Shark 4

Ксиаоми Black Shark 5 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Black Shark 4
Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
Xiaomi Black Shark 4

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on March 30, 2022, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
  • Delivers 87% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 690 nits)
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1092K versus 724K)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1187 and 1022 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 4
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 5 Pro
vs
Black Shark 4

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 162 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 5 Pro +87%
1290 nits
Black Shark 4
690 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro and Xiaomi Black Shark 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 650
GPU clock 818 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Black Shark 5 Pro +51%
1092534
Black Shark 4
724637
CPU 241049 199047
GPU 446381 244031
Memory 231742 124485
UX 174369 157938
Total score 1092534 724637
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4295
PCMark 3.0 score - 15537
AnTuTu Android Rating (1st and 77th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Joy UI 13 Joy UI 12.5
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4650 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (100% in 19 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:17 hr
Watching video - 12:41 hr
Gaming - 04:14 hr
Standby - 80 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 March 2021
Release date April 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 and Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
2. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and Shark 5 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Black Shark 4
4. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and Xiaomi Black Shark 4
5. Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro and Shark 4
6. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R and Xiaomi Black Shark 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish