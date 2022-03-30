Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on March 30, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.