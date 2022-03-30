Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 5 vs ROG Phone 5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 5 vs Asus ROG Phone 5

Ксиаоми Black Shark 5
VS
Асус Рог Фон 5
Xiaomi Black Shark 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on March 30, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 5
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (1312 against 811 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
  • Comes with 1350 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4650 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1132 and 1049 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 5
vs
ROG Phone 5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 568 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 5 +62%
1312 nits
ROG Phone 5
811 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 10 mm (0.39 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 5 +5%
85.8%
ROG Phone 5
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and Asus ROG Phone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 5
1049
ROG Phone 5 +8%
1132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 5
3416
ROG Phone 5 +11%
3779
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 198233
GPU - 303005
Memory - 133238
UX - 154038
Total score - 789294
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 90%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5728
PCMark 3.0 score - 16386
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Joy UI 13 ROG UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4650 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 5
n/a
ROG Phone 5
17:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 5
n/a
ROG Phone 5
22:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 5
n/a
ROG Phone 5
31:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 35 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 March 2021
Release date April 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 5. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Xiaomi Black Shark 5
2. Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi Black Shark 5
3. Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate and Xiaomi Black Shark 5
4. ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 and Xiaomi Black Shark 5
5. Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro and Xiaomi Black Shark 5
6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5
7. Xiaomi Mi 11 and Asus ROG Phone 5
8. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Asus ROG Phone 5
9. OnePlus 9 and Asus ROG Phone 5
10. Vivo iQOO 7 and Asus ROG Phone 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish