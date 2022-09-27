Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Civi 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) that was released on September 27, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.