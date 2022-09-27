Home > Smartphone comparison > Civi 2 vs Realme 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Civi 2 vs Oppo Realme 9

Ксиаоми Civi 2
VS
Оппо Реалми 9
Xiaomi Civi 2
Oppo Realme 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Civi 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) that was released on September 27, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Civi 2
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (558K versus 289K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Civi 2
vs
Realme 9

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Civi 2
n/a
Realme 9
642 nits

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.23 mm (0.28 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 171.8 gramm (6.06 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Purple White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Civi 2 +6%
89.5%
Realme 9
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Civi 2 and Oppo Realme 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 662 Adreno 610
GPU clock - 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Civi 2 +88%
710
Realme 9
378
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Civi 2 +82%
2883
Realme 9
1587
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Civi 2 +93%
558530
Realme 9
289180
CPU 177123 86582
GPU 162367 50350
Memory 101455 73914
UX 120496 79973
Total score 558530 289180
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Civi 2
n/a
Realme 9
447
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 447
PCMark 3.0 score - 8020
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:18 hr
Watching video - 18:35 hr
Gaming - 07:31 hr
Standby - 139 hr
General battery life
Civi 2
n/a
Realme 9
42:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 April 2022
Release date September 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Civi 2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT or Civi 2
2. OnePlus Ace or Xiaomi Civi 2
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S or Oppo Realme 9
4. Oppo Realme 8i or Realme 9
5. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus or Realme 9
6. Oppo Realme 9 5G or Realme 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish