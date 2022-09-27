Home > Smartphone comparison > Civi 2 vs 12 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Civi 2 vs 12 Lite

Ксиаоми Civi 2
VS
Ксиаоми 12 Лайт
Xiaomi Civi 2
Xiaomi 12 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Civi 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) that was released on September 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Civi 2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 778 and 710 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Civi 2
91
12 Lite
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Civi 2
63
12 Lite
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Civi 2
80
12 Lite
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Civi 2
69
12 Lite
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Civi 2
87
12 Lite
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Civi 2
75
12 Lite
75

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Civi 2
vs
12 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 88.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Civi 2
n/a
12 Lite
818 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.23 mm (0.28 inches) 7.29 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 171.8 gramm (6.06 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Purple Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Civi 2 +1%
89.5%
12 Lite
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Civi 2 and Xiaomi 12 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 662 Adreno 642L
GPU clock - 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Civi 2
710
12 Lite +10%
778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Civi 2
2883
12 Lite +1%
2921
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Civi 2 +7%
558530
12 Lite
524008
CPU 177123 156945
GPU 162367 156503
Memory 101455 83173
UX 120496 127468
Total score 558530 524008
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 24.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:39 hr
Watching video - 13:26 hr
Gaming - 05:12 hr
Standby - 86 hr
General battery life
Civi 2
n/a
12 Lite
28:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Civi 2
n/a
12 Lite
89.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 July 2022
Release date September 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Civi 2. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Realme 9 or Civi 2
2. OnePlus Ace or Civi 2
3. Redmi Note 10 Pro or 12 Lite
4. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) or 12 Lite
5. iPhone 12 mini or 12 Lite
6. Mi 11 Lite 5G or 12 Lite
7. Xiaomi 12 or 12 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish