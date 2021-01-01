Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Premium vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9X Premium vs Honor 50 Lite

Huawei Honor 9X Premium
Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Premium
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 329 and 301 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 66W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (208K versus 187K)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Premium
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Premium +7%
462 nits
Honor 50 Lite
430 nits

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal -
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Premium and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 MP4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 9X Premium
187183
Honor 50 Lite +11%
208522
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 11
ROM EMUI 9.1 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 10 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 October 2021
Release date September 2019 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

