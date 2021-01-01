Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Premium vs Honor 9X Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 165K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (517 against 461 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 80% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 588 and 327 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Premium
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.3% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 34.8 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Premium
461 nits
Honor 9X Pro +12%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Premium and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Premium
165685
Honor 9X Pro +87%
309512

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 10
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X Premium
12:38 hr
Honor 9X Pro +15%
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X Premium
12:02 hr
Honor 9X Pro +12%
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X Premium
28:21 hr
Honor 9X Pro +17%
33:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X Premium
81 dB
Honor 9X Pro +2%
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 July 2019
Release date September 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (43.8%)
9 (56.3%)
Total votes: 16

