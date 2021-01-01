Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.