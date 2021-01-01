Huawei Honor 9X Premium vs Honor X10
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Premium
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (369K versus 165K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.59 inches
|6.63 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|397 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.3%
|84.7%
Design and build
|Height
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|HiSilicon Kirin 820
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G57 MP6
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~579 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
327
Honor X10 +91%
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
Honor X10 +81%
2406
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
165685
Honor X10 +123%
369760
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|Magic UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (60% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
28:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|7864 x 5200
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|May 2020
|Release date
|September 2019
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|~ 237 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X10 is definitely a better buy.
