Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Premium
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (369K versus 165K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.63 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.3% 84.7%
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Premium +2%
461 nits
461 nits
Honor X10
450 nits

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Premium and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X Premium
1331
1331
Honor X10 +81%
2406
2406
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Premium
165685
165685
Honor X10 +123%
369760
369760

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 9.1 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7864 x 5200
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 May 2020
Release date September 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X10 is definitely a better buy.

