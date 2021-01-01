Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Premium vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Premium
  • Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (99 vs 77 hours)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 391 PPI)
  • Weighs 51 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Premium
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.9:9
PPI 391 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Premium
461 nits
P20 Lite +4%
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9X Premium +4%
84.3%
P20 Lite
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Premium and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X Premium +12%
12:38 hr
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X Premium +27%
12:02 hr
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X Premium +70%
28:21 hr
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X Premium
81 dB
P20 Lite +3%
83.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 March 2018
Release date September 2019 March 2018
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Premium is definitely a better buy.

