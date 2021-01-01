Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.