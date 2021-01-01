Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Premium vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9X Premium vs P30 Lite

Хуавей Хонор 9Х Премиум
Huawei Honor 9X Premium
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Premium
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Weighs 37 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Premium
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 391 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42.8 ms
Contrast - 820:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Premium
461 nits
P30 Lite +7%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Premium and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X Premium +4%
1331
P30 Lite
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Premium +5%
165685
P30 Lite
157984

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X Premium
12:38 hr
P30 Lite +17%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X Premium
12:02 hr
P30 Lite +10%
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X Premium
28:21 hr
P30 Lite +1%
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X Premium
81 dB
P30 Lite +9%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 March 2019
Release date September 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X Premium. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 9X Premium vs Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Huawei Honor 9X Premium vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Huawei Honor 9X Premium vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
4. Huawei Honor 9X Premium vs Xiaomi Mi 10
5. Huawei Honor 9X Premium vs Huawei Honor 8X
6. Huawei P30 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Huawei P30 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi A3
8. Huawei P30 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
9. Huawei P30 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A51
10. Huawei P30 Lite vs Huawei P30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish