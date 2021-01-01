Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.