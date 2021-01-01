Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Premium vs Oppo A52 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9X Premium
Oppo A52

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Premium
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Premium
vs
Oppo A52

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 82.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31.8 ms
Contrast - 1587:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Premium
467 nits
Oppo A52 +1%
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9X Premium +2%
84.3%
Oppo A52
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Premium and Oppo A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X Premium
1349
Oppo A52 +4%
1405
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Premium
169318
Oppo A52 +3%
175044

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 9.1 ColorOS 7.1
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X Premium
12:38 hr
Oppo A52
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X Premium
12:02 hr
Oppo A52
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X Premium
28:21 hr
Oppo A52
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X Premium
82 dB
Oppo A52 +12%
91.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 April 2020
Release date September 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A52 is definitely a better buy.

