Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.